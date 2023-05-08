Leaderless grassroots units a concern as Haryana Cong. mounts comeback bid

May 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Gurugram

With Lok Sabha and Assembly polls due in Haryana next year, political parties in the State have got into election mode by holding padayatras, conducting membership campaigns and strengthening the organisational set-up at different levels.

The Congress, the main Opposition party, has started reaching out to people in a bid to unseat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party alliance. However, the party’s failure to constitute executive committees at the district and block levels despite three presidents being at the helm over the past nine years could hamper its push to secure power in the State.

In February 2014, former Sirsa MP Ashok Tanwar was appointed the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president and entrusted with reconstituting the party’s units at the grassroots level that had been dissolved.

However, the task could not be fulfilled owing to sharp differences emerging between Mr. Tanwar, who was considered close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In 2016, Mr. Tanwar accused Mr. Hooda’s supporters of targeting him and left the party ahead of the 2019 Assembly election.

Hope fizzles out

The appointment of former Union Minister Kumari Selja as the new State party president weeks before the poll, with Mr. Hooda heading the campaign committee, was seen as a new beginning for the party riddled with factionalism.

However, according to party sources, differences soon cropped up between the two leaders and they began asserting their authority. Though they never spoke against each other at public platforms, they held separate party programmes, rallies and press conferences. The disagreement widened over the choice of candidates for the Baroda and Ellenabad bypolls in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

When Udai Bhan, considered a Hooda loyalist, took over the reins from Ms. Selja in May 2022, he emphasised that putting in place the organisational set-up from “booth to State level” would be his top priority.

Though Mr. Bhan expressed hope of wrapping up the process within three months, there has been little progress on this front even as he completes one year in office. Mr. Bhan did not respond to calls and messages to seek his comment on the matter.

‘Process stalled’

According to a party leader, the process has been stalled because senior leaders such as Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Choudhry and Ms. Sejla want to have a say in the appointments in their strongholds.

In the absence of an organisational set-up at the grassroots level, party leaders mostly rely on their own workers for organising programmes and poll campaigns. However, office in-charges have been appointed to coordinate with party leaders, mostly MLAs, who serve as district in-charges.

‘Can’t miss this chance’

“We have been hearing for a long time that lists have been sent to the high command for approval. Speculation is rife that the appointments could be made after the Karnataka Assembly poll. The party has to act soon to take advantage of the resentment against the current regime. The party has a good chance this time. We cannot afford to miss it,” said Gurugram office in-charge Ashok Bhaskar.