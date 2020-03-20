Lay-off fear prevails among shopping mall workers

GURUGRAM

20 March 2020 01:53 IST

This comes as malls in Millennium City have been directed to shut down amid outbreak of COVID-19

Deployed at MGF Metropolis on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road to frisk women visitors, Archana is worried about losing her job after shutting down of all shopping malls in the Millennium City, on Thursday, in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

“I lost my husband two years ago. I have a five-year-old son. This job is my only source of livelihood. I have no clue how will I manage if I lose it,” said Archana, 26, sounding dejected.

Montu Sharma, another security guard, said there was a sense of fear among the staff after shopping malls were directed to shut down. “If I lose my job. I will go back to Bihar,” he said.

Maintenance needed

Senior manager operations of the mall, Lalit Singh Rawat, however, said the management had decided against laying off the staff — including housekeeping, technical, security and parking — since the security of the shops inside the mall and the maintenance of other facilities was needed. “Let’s see how the situation unfolds. We have decided to keep the staff as of now. The order is till March 31. But we will try not to lay them off even if it extends,” said Mr. Rawat.

City Centre Mall security superviser Sudhir Yadav said, so far, there was no word on laying off staff. “A sense of fear is palpable over the prospects of losing jobs,” said Sudhir, a resident of Rewari. While all shops were shut down at the mall, only Batra’s Clinic was open. The security staff said though the mall remained crowded all through the day earlier, a few people had turned up on Thursday morning. “It seems most of them had got the news,” said Sudershan, a security guard.

In rotation

Senior manager security and administration, MGF Metropolitan, Major (retd.) R.S. Phogat, said the staff strength would be curtailed to around 60%. However, instead of laying off, they would be deployed in rotation.

Sonia Gupta, a shopper at Spar Hypermarket in MGF Metropolis, said that there was indeed a sense of panic and the shutting down of malls had added to it. “My family was worried when I told them about going to mall to get some groceries. A sense of panic seems to have gripped all. I had to visit six grocery stores before I could lay my hands on vegetable oil. People seems to be stocking up fearing for the worst,” said Ms. Gupta, a lawyer.

Hema, another shopper, said she was hopeful that the situation would improve with the rise in temperature in another fortnight. A resident of Sushant Lok, said that she was worried about keeping herself safe, but not panicky.

Footfall to reduce

The store’s assistant floor manager, Suresh Kumar, said the footfall had reduced to almost half from around 2,000 visitors per day earlier. He expressed apprehension that it might reduce further after the shutting down of malls.

Auto drivers outside malls said that passengers were hard to find these days after reduced footfall in the metro and now with the shutting down of malls, the situation would worsen. “I pay ₹900 per day rent for the autorickshaw. If I cannot earn even that much, I would be left with no choice but to go back to my village in Bihar,” said Ramnath, an auto driver, under the MG Road metro station.