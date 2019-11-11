Lawyers’ strike to continue as meet fails to resolve issue

Protesting lawyers will continue to abstain from work on Monday as a meeting between the members of all district courts’ associations, representatives of the Delhi Police and L-G Anil Baijal on Sunday failed to come up with any resolution.

The meeting was held on the orders of the High Court.

“Despite our cooperation, no concrete step has been taken to arrest the police personnel who fired at advocates. So, there will be complete abstinence from work at all district courts. Our demand was that the police officers who fired at the advocates be arrested. The police opposed it. So we will continue boycotting work,” said Dhir Singh Kasana, general secretary of the coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations.

However, the police said that during the discussion, it was explained by them that since a judicial enquiry was under way, further action should be taken only on the basis of the outcome of the enquiry.

Mr. Baijal also appealed to the police and the lawyers to continue holding talks to resolve the issues amicably. “A team of senior officers of the Delhi Police has been constituted for opening dialogues with the lawyers’ bodies in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s direction. A meeting was held by both the parties on Sunday evening in the presence of the L-G,” the police said.

An hour-long meeting

The meeting, which went on for an hour at the L-G’s residence, was attended by Special Commissioners of Police Satish Golcha and Praveer Ranjan; Joint Commissioner Devesh Srivastava; Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj, Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra; and all the members of the coordination committee the of All District Courts Bar Associations.

Earlier, a meeting was scheduled to be held on November 7, but was ultimately cancelled.

Lawyers at all the six district courts in the Capital have been abstaining from work since November 4, in protest against the clash, which broke out between Delhi police officers and lawyers on November 3 allegedly over a parking issue.

Thousands of police personnel had protested outside the Police Headquarters at ITO on November 5 to demand action against those involved in the attack on their colleague outside Saket Court Complex.