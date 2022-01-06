Lawyers seek inquiry into ‘Bulli Bai’ app

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the “Bulli Bai” mobile application that allowed users to participate in a false “auction” of hundreds of Muslim women whose doctored photographs were uploaded on the app.

In a resolution issued by the DHCBA, the lawyers’ body unanimously resolved to write to the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding the registration of an FIR and investigation in the case so that the culprits who committed the “dastardly crime” are punished in accordance with the law.

The DHCBA said the act is not only tantamount to the commission of grave criminal offences but also targets and brings disrepute to the female citizenry.

“It is resolved that the DHCBA unequivocally and in the strongest terms condemns the malicious, mischievous and reprehensible act of creating, developing and hosting of the app ‘Bulli Bai’, allowing the users to participate in a false auction of several respectable ladies,” the resolution said.