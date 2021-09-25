Lawyers say scanners and metal detectors at gates defunct

NEW DELHI

25 September 2021 00:50 IST

Advocates of district courts to abstain from work today

Advocates at the Rohini Courts Complex raised concerns over security inside the premises following the shoot-out in which gangster Jitender Mann was killed.

Advocate Ashish Sharma, who was on the premises at the time of the incident, said there is no frisking of people coming to court.

“This is the fourth time a shooting has taken place. When it happened the first time, we had brought it to the notice of police officers,” he said, adding that none of the gates have ‘fully functional’ metal detectors.

“No one is frisked here. Anyone can come in with a weapon,” he said.

Another advocate Manoj Kumar Nigam said the scanner machine inside the court is also not functioning.

“There is no checking for weapons. People in khaki and black coats are not checked at all,” he said.

Police sources said advocates in district courts discourage checking and frisking. “The lawyers create a ruckus if they are checked. Delhi Police also secures the High Court and Supreme Court where the advocates and judges agree to checking,” an officer said.

When asked if advocates would now cooperate with frisking, the district court lawyers said: “From now on, we will… it should not be a matter of dignity but safety”.

The Rohini Court Bar Association has issued a notice asking members to cooperate with all security checks at the entry and exit gates.

Delhi Police said it regularly coordinates with the Rohini Court Administration and other stakeholders regarding security of the premises.

“The Joint Commissioner of Police is inquiring into the incident and is conducting a review for further strengthening the court’s security,” police said in a statement.

The Bar Council of Delhi announced that all district courts will abstain from work on Saturday to protest against the security lapse inside the court premises.