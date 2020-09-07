Lawyers representing riot-accused wary after FIR against advocate

NEW DELHI

07 September 2020 22:47 IST

Probe ordered against Pracha on charges of forgery

After an FIR was registered against advocate Mehmood Pracha, a group of lawyers representing accused in communal riots cases — especially from minority community — have been feeling wary of their professional conduct and suspect it will impact their cases.

An advocate who represents several accused in connection with riots cases said that the matter was discussed with officials and as of now, it was decided that we’ll remain calm and there will be no action taken.

Restrict themselves

Another advocate said that it’s “human nature” to restrict themselves in such a situation.

“One will restrict themselves mentally, naturally. One will think twice before being bold in the court and being aggressive to prove faults in the investigation. One will obviously present facts but one would prefer to remain unnoticed,” he said.

However, another advocate Shamim Akhter is of a different opinion and stated that he is not scared as he doesn’t do anything wrong. “I see my client’s interest but I don’t have to cross my limit. If I cross that limit then I am taking a risk which I shouldn’t. For instance, if my client is bailed on merit, good. If he isn’t, I wouldn’t tell him ways on how he could get one,” he said.

A Delhi court on August 22 ordered probe into the allegations levelled against Mr. Pracha — who is fighting multiple riot cases — after which an FIR was registered into the matter on charges of cheating and forgery.

‘False deposition’

The case is being probed by Delhi Police’s Special Cell unit. The allegation against the lawyer was that he tutored a complainant to give false deposition to make his case stronger.

Another problem

An advocate said that this is another “problem” which lawyers are facing.

“Complaints approach us and we take their word and later, when it’s all out there, they disappear. A woman had alleged sexual assault during the riots but now she is untraceable,” he said.