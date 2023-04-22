Lawyers question security at the Saket court complex

April 22, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

Advocates at the Saket court complex expressed anguish over Friday’s incident and demanded that stringent measures be put in place to prevent such episodes in future.

Sugandha Taneja, an advocate, said she saw the hapless victim running for cover as she was fired upon several times.

‘Prevention is key’

“Today’s incident puts a question mark over the state of security here. Unless the visitors are frisked properly, such an incident could happen again,” she said.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury said there was “no lapse in the police’s security system and no law and order issue”.

However, she added that the police will undertake measures to beef up security at the court complex.

In September 2021, one of Delhi’s most high-profile gangsters, Jitender Gogi, was gunned down by shooters of a rival gang, who had come dressed up as lawyers in the Rohini court complex. The two shooters were subsequently shot dead by Delhi Police personnel.

Following the encounter, which happened in the presence of a judge, the Delhi High Court in November that year issued several suggestions to maintain safety and security at all court complexes in the Capital. One of them was “quick and efficient” frisking of all court visitors, including lawyers. Another was round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

The court had also suggested issuing identification stickers to vehicles allowed inside a court complex, under-vehicle scanning systems and automated gates to tackle crowds.

‘Security is tight’

Saket Court Bar Association president Vinod Sharma said security at the court complex has always been tight. When asked how the accused in Friday’s shooting, Kameshwar Kumar Singh, was able to enter the premises, Mr. Sharma said the lawyers who have been suspended still possess their ID cards and vehicle stickers.

