HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lawyers question security at the Saket court complex

April 22, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

Samridhi Tewari
The High Court had in 2021 suggested frisking all visitors, including lawyers, at all court complexes in the city.

The High Court had in 2021 suggested frisking all visitors, including lawyers, at all court complexes in the city. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Advocates at the Saket court complex expressed anguish over Friday’s incident and demanded that stringent measures be put in place to prevent such episodes in future.

Sugandha Taneja, an advocate, said she saw the hapless victim running for cover as she was fired upon several times.

‘Prevention is key’

“Today’s incident puts a question mark over the state of security here. Unless the visitors are frisked properly, such an incident could happen again,” she said.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury said there was “no lapse in the police’s security system and no law and order issue”.

However, she added that the police will undertake measures to beef up security at the court complex.

In September 2021, one of Delhi’s most high-profile gangsters, Jitender Gogi, was gunned down by shooters of a rival gang, who had come dressed up as lawyers in the Rohini court complex. The two shooters were subsequently shot dead by Delhi Police personnel.

Following the encounter, which happened in the presence of a judge, the Delhi High Court in November that year issued several suggestions to maintain safety and security at all court complexes in the Capital. One of them was “quick and efficient” frisking of all court visitors, including lawyers. Another was round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

The court had also suggested issuing identification stickers to vehicles allowed inside a court complex, under-vehicle scanning systems and automated gates to tackle crowds.

‘Security is tight’

Saket Court Bar Association president Vinod Sharma said security at the court complex has always been tight. When asked how the accused in Friday’s shooting, Kameshwar Kumar Singh, was able to enter the premises, Mr. Sharma said the lawyers who have been suspended still possess their ID cards and vehicle stickers.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.