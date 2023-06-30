Lawyers’ office run from residence not subject to property tax: HC

June 30, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the services rendered by advocates are ‘professional activities’ and hence an advocate running office from a residential building cannot be subject to property tax by the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A Bench of Justice Najmi Waziri and Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain upheld an order passed by the High Court in January 2015 ruling that services rendered by advocates are professional activities and cannot be subject to tax under the category of ‘business establishment’.

The MCD contended that if a building or a part is used for transaction of business or for keeping of books, accounts and records, it shall be considered as a “business building” and therefore, subject to levy of property tax.

It argued that a lawyer’s services fall within the sphere of professional activity and, that part of a building which is used for professional activity, would fall within the definition of a ‘business building’ as the DMC (Property Tax) bylaws.

“The aforesaid contention is ex facie untenable because there is no such deeming provision in law, for taxation. As noted hereinabove taxation powers have to be specifically mentioned and categories of taxable activity have to be defined,” the High Court noted.

“ ...for taxation to extend to a class of activity, such activity must be specified, defined and included in that class/category. Neither the Act nor the bylaws define “professional activity” carried out by advocates, architects and doctors, etc.,” the High Court added.

