Lawyer’s licence suspended over ‘forced conversion’

He allegedly used court chamber for forced conversion and performing nikah

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Monday temporarily suspended a lawyer’s licence of a lawyer, Iqbal Malik, for allegedly forcibly converting a Hindu girl to Islam and performing nikah from his chamber at Karkardooma Court here.

The council said, “The alleged activities are not permissible nor are part of the professional activities of an advocate and his conduct in performing a nikah and issuance of certificate of conversion and Nikahnama/ Marriage certificate is disgraceful and negates the dignity of the legal profession”.

The lawyers’ body stated that the activities of performing the nikah in the chamber or court premises cannot be permitted by an advocate or any other person.

Taking serious note of the gravity of the allegations, senior advocate and Bar Council of Delhi chairman Ramesh Gupta ordered the constitution of a Special Disciplinary Committee to investigate the matter.

The showcause notice issued by the council to Mr. Malik, also stated that a conversion trust is being run by him from his chamber. The action came in response to a complaint received by the council from a man who alleged that his daughter was forcibly converted as Muslim and was married from his chamber which is also shown as a mosque.

The council also requested the District Judge (in-charge), Karkardooma Court to cancel the chamber allotment and seal it for the time being “to immediately stop the illegal activities”.

The council has directed Mr. Malik to file his response before the special disciplinary committee within seven days of receipt of the notice and to appear in person before it on July 16.