Lawyers abstain from work in Delhi HC to protest against transfer of judge

July 18, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi High Court Bar Association had, on July 15, passed a resolution expressing concern over the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to shift Justice Kanth to the Calcutta High Court.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

:

In a “token protest” against the transfer of Justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta High Court, lawyers abstained from work in the Delhi High Court on Monday. The Delhi High Court Bar Association had, on July 15, passed a resolution expressing concern over the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to shift Justice Kanth to the Calcutta High Court. The lawyers’ body had contended that it will adversely affect the dispensation of justice on account of reduction in strength of judges in the Delhi High Court and had asked its members to abstain from work on July 17. In the meantime, on July 15, the Centre notified the appointment of Justice Kanth to the Calcutta High Court.

