Lawyer to release book on his legal battles

Sarosh Zaiwalla, an Indian lawyer who fought and won dozens of high-profile legal battles in the English courts since 1970, will release memoirs of his biggest cases in a new book titled ‘Honour Bound’, at the India International Centre here on Wednesday.
“The book is a candid, frank and fearless journey of my adventures as an Indian lawyer in the English courts,” says the author himself, who is also the founder of London-based law firm, Zaiwalla & Co Solicitors, with expertise in arbitration, litigation and mediation.
Mr. Zaiwalla’s client includes Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, fomer British PM Tony Blaire, Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi, Ban Ki Moon, former UN Secretary General, Iraqi President Saddam Hussain and mafia king Joseph Zappia of Montreal.
He is the first Asian to establish a law firm in London.
