Lawyer seeks consent for proceedings against CBI DIG

The IPS officer had beaten a Public Prosecutor

A lawyer has made a representation to Delhi government Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra, seeking consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against CBI Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vats.

Advocate Amit Sahni, in his representation, sought consent under the Contempt of Courts Act to initiate proceedings of criminal contempt of court against the IPS officer, who allegedly beat a Public Prosecutor.

The issue relates to Public Prosecutor Sunil Kumar Verma. He had told a trial court that he had filed a police complaint against DIG Vats for allegedly punching him in the face for not accelerating the framing of charges in a case involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former private secretary Rajinder Kumar.

The trial court has also issued summons to the DIG, and the CBI has initiated a fact-finding inquiry into the allegations of its prosecutor. Mr. Sahni has also written to the BCI for taking appropriate action regarding the incident of attack on the Public Prosecutor.