Lawyer held for manhandling police officers

Three others also arrested for incident on Saket Court premises

An advocate allegedly manhandled two police officers in a drunken state in Saket Court premises on Friday night for allegedly checking men before they entered the court. The police said that the accused has been arrested.

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received regarding a quarrel at Gate No. 2 of Saket Court around 9.30 p.m. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that two officers have been roughed up by a drunk man who was later identified as Chinmaya Sejwal (27), a lawyer.

Argument with guards

The police said that a car with three occupants tried to enter the court complex around 8.30 p.m. and were stopped by the guards for checking. When the driver of the vehicle started arguing with the guards, they called Constable Hitesh who was on duty. “The occupants of the car said that they had to meet an advocate in the lawyer’s chambers. The car was then allowed to proceed after verification and the guard was told to record the details,” the officer said.

Later, the car returned in which all accused, identified as Chinmaya, Anuj, Vinay and Honey, the police said. The three men pointed towards Constable Hitesh and told Mr. Sejwal that he had stopped them. Mr. Sejwal came out and hit the officer who tried to pacify him.

When the accused didn’t stop, the Constable called Assistant Sub-Inspector Kailash who also tried to pacify Mr. Sejwal but he pushed the officer. “The ASI’s spectacles were broken and his mobile phone also fell which was then picked up by the accused who fled the spot along with his associates” the officer said.

The police officers were medically examined and CCTV footage was retrieved. Based on Mr. Hitesh’s statement, a case under relevant sections was registered.

Anuj and Honey were arrested, the police said, adding that Mr. Sejwal and his accomplice Honey have been arrested earlier this year as well for allegedly beating two persons in Lado Sarai.