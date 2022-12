Lawrence Bishnoi refuses to submit voice sample: police

December 23, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

Calls made by the gangster to assailants of Sidhu Moosewala had been intercepted by the police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has refused to give his voice sample to the Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL), the police has said. Earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had moved the Patiala House Court seeking collection of his voice sample as the calls made by Bishnoi from inside Tihar jail to Moosewala’s assailants had been intercepted by the police. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Delhi / police / crime / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.