December 23, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has refused to give his voice sample to the Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL), the police has said. Earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had moved the Patiala House Court seeking collection of his voice sample as the calls made by Bishnoi from inside Tihar jail to Moosewala’s assailants had been intercepted by the police.