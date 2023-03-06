HamberMenu
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire with police

March 06, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Neeraj aka Katiya, was arrested on Sunday after an exchange of fire with the police near the Qutub Minar metro station.

Neeraj, 30, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, has previously been involved in more than 25 criminal cases, including murder and various cases of extortion, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, assault, threatening, riots, and under the Arms Act in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He had been absconding in many cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

The DCP said that Neeraj is the maternal uncle of Deepak Mundi, who was nabbed near Nepal border for his involvement in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala last year.

