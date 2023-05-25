ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after encounter in Delhi

May 25, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right). | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested after an encounter in Shakurpur by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday. Yogesh, alias Ghogha, was an accused in at least 16 cases lodged under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act and criminal intimidation. He has been absconding for the last three years after jumping bail in an attempt to murder case, for which he was sentenced to four years in jail in 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar on Wednesday said Yogesh is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitender Gogi syndicate and provides logistical and financial help to it.

The DCP said the Special Cell had received information about his presence in the north-west and outer Delhi, following which details about his activities were gathered over the past two months.

“A trap was laid to nab him based on specific inputs about his visit to Shakurpur in north-west Delhi to meet an associate between 3 and 3.30 p.m. on Monday,” Mr. Kumar said.

“The accused was spotted walking towards the Britannia flyover around 3.15 p.m. When asked to surrender, Yogesh whipped out a pistol and fired a shot towards the raiding party. The team members overpowered and disarmed the accused,” Mr. Kumar added. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Yogesh. A case under the relevant sections was registered at the Special Cell police station, the DCP added.

