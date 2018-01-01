‘Law too protective of juvenile delinquents’

Supreme Court advocate Sushil K. Tekriwal — who represents the father of the seven-year-old boy who was found murdered at Ryan International School in Gurugram — speaks to The Hindu on the provisions in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, regarding trial of juvenile delinquents as adults, similar laws in other countries and the need for further amendments in the Act.

Are the provisions in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 regarding the trial of juveniles as adults in tune with the ground realities?

Law is always warranted to be in tune with the changing scientific and forensic context coupled with prevalent conditions and circumstances. The IPC cases involving juveniles rose 47 % from 22,740 in 2010 to 33,526 in 2014. From 2002 to 2012, there has been a 143% increase in the number of rapes by juveniles.

In the same period, figures of murders committed by minors went up by 87% and there has been a whopping 500% increase in the number of kidnappings of women and girls by minors. After the Nirbhaya case, we had an opportunity to mandate a stringent legislation for juvenile offenders, but we failed to legislate accordingly to tackle the emerging new age of offence. Instead of a scientific legislation, we ended up promulgating a welfare legislation failing to address the issue of advancement of the age of puberty.

Is the law on juvenile delinquents in India different from the law in other countries?

The juvenile laws in the United States and many European countries are far more stringent. The United States incarcerates more of its juvenile offenders than any other country in the world. Between 1990 and 2010, the number of juveniles in adult jails in the US went up by nearly 230 %. Juveniles were even sentenced to death in the US till recently when its Supreme Court held it unconstitutional. In the United Kingdom, juveniles between 10-18 years are tried in adult courts. In France, those between 16 and 18 years are tried in adult courts whereas juveniles between 13 and 16 years are awarded half the sentence they would have gotten as adults.

What changes do you suggest in the JJ Act with regards to juveniles involved in heinous crimes, especially in view of the Ryan case?

The present legislation is more focused on the criminological issues pertaining to care and protection of juveniles.

It is not matured enough to deal with heinous offences like Nirbhaya or Ryan case which are extremely barbaric, dastardly and fall in the category of ‘rarest of rare’. The amendments should be made from the perspective of the victim as well.

Is the present day law too protective of juvenile delinquents involved in heinous crimes and too complicated?

Yes. The present day law, although in its infancy, is too protective of juvenile delinquents involved in heinous crimes and complicated. For instance, under Section 15 of the JJ Act, any juvenile between the age of16-18 years cannot be tried as an adult by default for heinous crime. Instead, there has to be a preliminary assessment with regards to his mental and physical capacity, ability to understand the consequences of the offence and the circumstances of the crime.

Even if the Juvenile Justice Board declares the juvenile as an adult, it is the statutory obligation of the Child Sessions Court under Section 19 (ii) of the said act to review it afresh and then, as per Section 20, either grant him/her bail or transfer them to a jail with annual follow-up reports.

Under Section 19 (3), the juvenile is to be kept in a correction home till the age of 21. Besides, he cannot be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

Even juveniles below 16 years are found involved in heinous crimes. Your comments.

Child offences are increasing between the age-group of 12 to 16 years, but the present law is completely silent on this. It is very baffling. It appears that the new Act has been promulgated casually and lacks equipment to tackle child offences in the age group of 12 to 18 as a whole.

It is argued that juveniles, despite being involved in heinous crimes, are still immature and young and the law's approach should be to reform them and not to punish.

We need to see the juvenile offender from the perspective of a criminal. He is a danger to society and humanity for the heinous and barbaric offence he commits and be dealt with by stringent laws instead of a welfare legislation.