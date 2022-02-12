Law student arrested in hit-and-run case

Legal action taken against his father

A 27-year-old student was arrested on Friday for allegedly hitting a man with his car and dragging him on the bonnet in Greater Kailash on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Raj Sunderam, a law student at a private university in Gurugram.

According to DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker, he was arrested from Gurugram and IPC sections pertaining to attempt to commit culpable homicide and attempt to murder have been added to the FIR.

“The IPC Sections have been added after taking note of several facts that emerged in the case, including dragging the victim on the bonnet of the car, statements of the witnesses and conduct of the accused after the incident,” the police said.

Legal action was also taken against the father of the accused under IPC Section 212 pertaining to harbouring an offender, the police said.

Regular offender

The victim was identified as Anand Vijay Mandelia. He was out on an evening walk when the incident happened. He is currently on ventilator support after sustaining head injuries but his condition is stable, a family member said. The accused is a resident of the same locality and according to family members of the victim, habitually ‘drives dangerously’ in the area.

On February 8, at around 6 p.m., Sunderam allegedly ran over Mandelia with his car after driving it at a high speed. He dragged the victim on the bonnet for some distance before fleeing the spot. The accused’s vehicle was identified and seized by the police a day after the incident.