Delhi

Law Ministry officials advised home quarantine

Staff members and officials of the Law Ministry who came in contact with a senior official of the ministry have been advised home quarantine for 14 days as per an order issued by the Law Ministry on Wednesday.

The order was issued after after a joint secretary in the Legislative Department had tested positive for the virus. “As he had last attended office on May 29, the officers/persons who came in contact with him on the said date, are advised to remain in self quarantine, up to June 12,”said the order dated June 3.

The order also stated that for the next two days, all the offices in A and D wing on the fourth floor, including Gate No 1 and 2, elevators and the staircase from the ground floor to the fourth floor would be disinfected and sanitised.

This is the second time that the Law Ministry has had to be disinfected in the past two months.

