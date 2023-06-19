Law and order situation in Delhi needs immediate action, says women’s panel chief Swati Maliwal

June 19, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on June 19 said the law and order situation in the national capital has gone for a toss in the aftermath of the killing of a DU (Delhi University) student and two sisters.

The first-year DU student was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the south campus on June 18, after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said.

In another incident, gunmen allegedly shot dead two women in southwest Delhi's RK Puram in the early hours of June 18, over a suspected financial dispute with their brother, police said. three people were arrested in this connection.

The incident took place at RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti, which is situated behind the high-security Army and Air Force headquarters. There are also offices of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the area.

"There is absolutely no fear of law in the minds of criminals today. They think they can get away with anything. The law situation in the capital needs immediate action!" Ms. Maliwal said in a tweet, sharing the clipping of media reports on the two incidents.

The RK Puram incident had triggered a political slugfest with the ruling AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) attacking Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, however, took potshots at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not visiting Mukherjee Nagar following a fire outbreak there.

Students of a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area had last week smashed windows, climbed down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape the fire that broke out in the building housing it.

