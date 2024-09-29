GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Law and order has collapsed, jungle raj prevails in Delhi, claims Kejriwal

People are scared in the national capital of the country. Delhi's law and order comes under Amit Shah. He will have to take effective steps immediately, says AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal

Published - September 29, 2024 12:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File

Former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Law and order has collapsed and a "jungle raj" is prevailing in the national capital, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday (September 29, 2024), citing firing incidents in the city targeting commercial establishments.

In a post on X, the former Delhi Chief Minister said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would have to immediately take effective steps as maintaining law and order in the national capital comes under his jurisdiction.

"Law and order in Delhi has collapsed. There is a complete Jungle Raj. People are scared in the national capital of the country. Delhi's law and order comes under Amit Shah. He will have to take effective steps immediately," Mr. Kejriwal posted in Hindi.

In the past few days, firing incidents targeting a second-hand luxury car showroom, a hotel and a sweet shop, were reported from different corners of the city with police suspecting that these incidents are related to extortion bids by gangs.

The issue of law and order was raised in the Delhi Assembly session on Friday (September 27) by ruling AAP MLAs who claimed that traders and businessmen in the city received an increased number of extortion calls from different gangs.

They also alleged inaction on the part of the Delhi Police, claiming that people have lost trust in them and are directly settling matters with the gangs.

The AAP MLAs have also demanded a revival of police station-level monitoring committees to keep a check on such crimes.

Published - September 29, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.