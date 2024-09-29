Law and order has collapsed, jungle raj prevails in Delhi, claims Kejriwal

Law and order has collapsed and a "jungle raj" is prevailing in the national capital, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday (September 29, 2024), citing firing incidents in the city targeting commercial establishments.

In a post on X, the former Delhi Chief Minister said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would have to immediately take effective steps as maintaining law and order in the national capital comes under his jurisdiction.

"Law and order in Delhi has collapsed. There is a complete Jungle Raj. People are scared in the national capital of the country. Delhi's law and order comes under Amit Shah. He will have to take effective steps immediately," Mr. Kejriwal posted in Hindi.

In the past few days, firing incidents targeting a second-hand luxury car showroom, a hotel and a sweet shop, were reported from different corners of the city with police suspecting that these incidents are related to extortion bids by gangs.

The issue of law and order was raised in the Delhi Assembly session on Friday (September 27) by ruling AAP MLAs who claimed that traders and businessmen in the city received an increased number of extortion calls from different gangs.

They also alleged inaction on the part of the Delhi Police, claiming that people have lost trust in them and are directly settling matters with the gangs.

The AAP MLAs have also demanded a revival of police station-level monitoring committees to keep a check on such crimes.