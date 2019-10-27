Laser show dazzles Delhiites

Amid cheers by amazed spectators, Delhi’s famed Connaught Place on Saturday was witness to a mega laser show organised by the Arvind Kejriwal government to encourage people to shun crackers to cut down pollution in the national capital.

At the inaugural session, the Chief Minister said that every year people would burst firecrackers in large numbers days ahead of Diwali, but this time, he has noticed a change.

“I have not heard a single firecracker being burst in the Capital and it is a good start,” he said.

“We will welcome Lord Ram with lights and lasers and not with pollution and crackers,” he added.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present as the four-day event Dilli ki Diwali kicked off in Central Park.

Mr. Baijal said “electronic Diwali” is a good experiment to control air pollution.

“Such programmes should be held across Delhi after learning from today’s experience,” he added.

Amid loud music, the story of Sita, Ram, and Diwali was told through lasers.

One part of the programme saw Lord Ram engaged in a conversation with a child. The child introduced Ram to the country's ‘best government schools in Delhi’ and also a Delhi government scheme through which senior citizens are taken on pilgrimage for free.

At one point, Lord Ram met with an accident and he was taken to a ‘Mohalla Clinic’ where he was provided free medical treatment.

The programme was announced by Mr. Kejriwal last month as one of the seven measures to control air pollution. The programme will run till Tuesday night

‘A good start’

Those who came to the show unanimously agreed that the event was a good start but some wondered whether it would convince people to burst fewer firecrackers this Diwali.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers belonging to the New Delhi Traders’ Association protested at C-Block, Connaught Place, and complained that their business had been affected due to the event. Traffic restrictions were put in place during the event.

“When there is traffic restrictions in the inner circle, the outer circle also gets choked. Diwali is peak time for my business, but sales are down by 80%,” said Amit Gupta, who owns a shop in M-Block.