Three more deaths and 384 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Saturday, taking the toll to 64 and total number of cases to 4,122. This is the largest single-day jump in cases in the the city since the outbreak began.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the whole city would remain in “red zone” till May 17, when phase 3 of the lockdown ends.

The Delhi government has also appointed CEO of Delhi Jal Board, Nikhil Kumar, as the nodal welfare officer to help to officials of the Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations and local bodies who have tested positive for the virus.

Mr. Kumar has been asked to identify and earmark two dedicated hospitals and one testing laboratory for officials and their family members on a “cashless basis”, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

Meanwhile, employees at a control room of CATS ambulance service on the fourth floor of a Delhi government Health Department office in Laxmi Nagar said that at least 15 staffers have contracted the virus till now.

“The ambulance drivers come to the fourth floor to collect Personal Protective Equipment kits from us and the employees contracted the virus from them. We did not wear PPE or gloves as we were working inside a room. There are about 90 of us working in four shifts and more people will test positive now,” said an employee at the control room, who did not wish to be named.

The staffer added that they had informed higher officials about the issue but no action has been taken yet.

The Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the development.

Earlier in the day, an official informed that another postgraduate student of the north civic body’s Kasturba Hospital has tested positive for virus. She was under quarantine and had no symptoms. The student came in contact with 20 people between April 28 and April 30. The institute reported its first case on Wednesday after a postgraduate student had tested positive.

Doctor tests positive

A doctor of the corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital has also tested positive for COVID-19. Two nurses of the hospital have tested positive in the last one week. After the first nurse tested positive last Saturday, samples of 78 other staffers, including the doctor, were sent for testing. Reports of 11 staffers are awaited, they said.

Meanwhile, the four primary contacts of a COVID-positive ward helper of the corporation’s Rajan Babu TB Hospital in GTB Nagar have tested negative for the virus.