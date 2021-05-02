Large-scale vaccination for18 plus to begin tomorrow

New Delhi

02 May 2021 00:58 IST

CM visits polyclinic to mark symbolic beginning of drive

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited a polyclinic at Saraswati Vihar to mark the symbolic beginning of the vaccination drive for citizens aged between 18 and 44 years.

“In one way, today is symbolic as vaccination drive for those between 18 and 44 years has started only at one centre from today. We have already received 4.5 lakh vaccines and now we are distributing them in all districts,” he said.

“From day after tomorrow, which is May 3, the vaccination drive will start in Delhi on a largescale. It’s my request to everybody, it’s not walk-in yet, so please don’t queue up outside the vaccination centres. Everybody will get an appointment. You make your appointment online and come accordingly,” he said.

Talking about oxygen scarcity in the Capital, Mr. Kejriwal said the government was facing “a lot of trouble” regarding its supply. Even on Saturday, he said, the government received SOS calls from hospitals all across the city.

These, he said, pertained to supplies ranging from only one hour to only half an hour of oxygen remaining.

“We have conveyed it to the courts as well as written to the Central government that Delhi has a requirement of 976 metric tonnes per day. Against the 976 metric tonnes, we have been allotted 490 metric tonnes oxygen, however, we are not even getting the 490 metric tonnes,” he said.

“Yesterday, 312 metric tonnes were provided. So as against 976 metric tonnes needed by Delhi, if only 312 metric tonnes are being provided, then how are things supposed to work out? Delhi needs oxygen,” he appealed.

The Chief Minister, when asked about why patients were being asked to wait outside hospitals, said this too was because of lack of oxygen availability. The Radha Soami Satsang Beas had 5,000 beds but only 150 beds were functional because there was no oxygen.

At COVID Care Centres created at the Commonwealth Games Village and the Yamuna Sports Complex, he said, 1,300 beds had been prepared but there was no oxygen.

“If we get oxygen today, 9,000-oxygenated beds will be ready in Delhi within 24 hours. There is no oxygen. Delhi does not produce its own oxygen. To whom do we go, from whom should we borrow oxygen?” he said.

The government, police and enforcement agencies, Mr. Kejriwal said, were taking action against those engaged in the black-marketing of medicines ranging from Remdesivir to those overcharging for ambulance services.

“But the only way to tackle this is by increasing the number of oxygen beds. Whoever is falling ill in this disease needs oxygen in the first place,” he said.