Large chunk of road caves in, causes traffic congestion in Delhi’s Janakpuri

July 05, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Increased congestion from Pankha road and road from Mangolpur because area is cordoned off to avoid mishaps.

PTI

A large portion of a road in west Delhi's Janakpuri has caved in, causing traffic congestion in the area, police said on July 5th.

They said the incident occurred on the night of July 4th, and barricades have been erected around the spot to avert any mishap.

Visuals of the cave-in are doing the rounds on social media. The national capital recorded 0.2 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on July 5th.

According to police, the area was cordoned off timely and no mishap was reported. The Department concerned has been informed so that repairs can be undertaken.

The Traffic Police Department said it has received information about congestion from Pankha Road in Janakpuri and on the road coming from Mangolpuri towards Janakpuri.

