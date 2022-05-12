Lane violation: 10,296 booked in 40 days, drive to intensify

Buses not following lane discipline near ITO in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo: R.V. MOORTHY

May 12, 2022 01:42 IST

95% of violations by private vehicles, 5% by government-run buses

Over 255 drivers in the Capital were booked for not adhering to lane discipline every day in the last 40 days, according to the Transport Department. Almost 95% of the violators were driving private vehicles, while the remaining 5% were those behind the wheels of government-owned Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

A total of 10,296 violators have been slapped with a fine of ₹10,000 each between April 1 — when the Transport Department’s drive against lane violations commenced — and May 10. The drive is now in its second phase, which will concentrate on the enforcement of lane discipline among private buses. More routes and categories of vehicles will be included in the initiative over the coming days.

“Over the last month, a marked difference has been noticed with regard to lane discipline among bus drivers, especially when it comes to public buses being operated both by the DTC and the cluster scheme,” said Ashish Kundra, secretary-cum-commissioner, Transport.

“We are currently concentrating on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road; the next phase will concentrate on heavy vehicles,” Mr. Kundra added.

As part of the drive, exclusive lanes have been segregated for buses and goods carriers on several arterial corridors, which are strictly out of bounds for other vehicles between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. but open for use by all vehicles from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Towing charges

In addition to the ₹10,000 fine, private vehicles found blocking these segregated lanes are towed away making their owners or drivers liable to pay the fine as well as the towing charges. According to the department, 255 vehicles were towed between April 1 and May 10.

Of the total number of challans, 9,742 were issued against private vehicles and 554 against bus drivers. Among the total number of bus drivers fined, 280 were driving DTC buses, 249 were cluster bus drivers and 25 were private buses. Mr. Kundra attributed the relatively high prosecution of private vehicles to the fact that they constituted a larger proportion of the vehicular population of the city compared to buses.

According to government records till March 31 last year, private four-wheelers and two-wheelers account for over 1.16 crore of the total 1.22 crore registered vehicles in Delhi compared to 33,294 registered buses.

Enforcement of lane discipline, which is based on pictorial proof of lane violation and geo-tagging instead of the issuance of on-the-spot fines, is scheduled to be gradually increased to 46 routes spread over 475 km in the city.

Under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the first offence leads to a challan of ₹10,000, the second offence results in a challan and a criminal case for dangerous driving.

The third offence, in addition to a challan, can lead to suspension or cancellation of the driver’s licence and mandatory participation in a month-long driving refresher course; the fourth offence will result in suspension or cancellation of the vehicle’s permit.