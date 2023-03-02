Landowners in city’s Sector 8-B first to form a consortium under LPP

March 02, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

The landowners of Sector 8-B in north-west Delhi have formed a consortium six months after they were issued provisional notices for the same under the Delhi Development Authority’s Land Pooling Policy.

Sector 8-B is part of Zone P-II, which includes the villages of Jindpur, Ibrahimpur and Tigipur.

A senior DDA official said that the formation of a consortium in a sector makes it eligible for development works.

In order to form a consortium, at least 70% of landowners have to agree to pool in their land and 70% of the land needs to be contiguous.

According to the LPP, 40% of the pooled land will be surrendered to the DDA for public infrastructure works.

“The consortium can collaborate with a developer entity or plan the development on its own. First, however, it has to draft and provide us (DDA) with a layout plan, which we will check and approve,” the senior official added.

As per the policy, the DDA will issue a provisional development licence upon issuing the approval.

The urban body plays the role of facilitator in the LPP.

Policy roadblock

Since the LPP was first notified 10 years ago, no development works have begun in areas marked under the policy due to the roadblock in meeting the second eligibility criteria — 70% contiguity.

The LPP has identified 104 villages for land pooling, which are spread over 9,074 hectares of land. The policy’s aim is to provide 17 lakh dwelling units for roughly 80 lakh people.

These villages have been divided into six zones and sub-divided into 129 sectors.

The DDA had issued conditional notices to landowners, who had expressed interest in the policy, on the condition that they ensure contiguity in land within 90 days. This deadline was extended several times by the urban body.

Announced last year

The issuing of conditional notices to form consortiums of landowners was one of the two measures announced by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, in March 2022, to expedite the execution of the land pooling policy.

The other was to make amendments to the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

One of the proposed amendments is to make land pooling mandatory for the remaining landowners if 70% of owners have already agreed.

The other amendment grants power to the Centre to declare land pooling mandatory, even if the minimum criteria of 70% participation and 70% contiguity are not achieved.

The legislative process for the amendments is under way.

Sector 8-B is among the seven sectors where the notices were issued, said the senior official adding that negotiations are ongoing in the remaining sectors.

DDA publishes two lists

The urban body on Monday published two lists of landowners in areas marked under the policy.

The first listed the names of landowners who have consented to form consortiums.

The other list is of landowners who are yet to give consent. Those on the second list have been given 45 days to consent.

“The landowners who express the wish to form consortiums after 45 days will receive only 55% of the land, instead of 60%,” said the senior DDA official. Land pooling also found a mention in the recently released Master Plan for Delhi-2041.