Landlord woes, college troubles top list of issues

Issues ranging from disputes with landlord to problems with universities constitute the majority of complaints registered by Africans on the Delhi Police’s dedicated helpline for them.

59 calls on helpline

The Delhi Police received an average of five complaints a month on the helpline. Of the 59 calls received since it was started in May last year, cases were registered in 12 instances, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The concern over security for African nationals has been in the news for the past few days after some African students were attacked in Greater Noida. The matters in which cases were registered were not “very serious” and pertained to small fights or comments being passed, he added.

The murder of a Congolese national last year had led to massive outrage. It was after this that the helpline (8750871111) was launched to offer 24x7 assistance to African nationals.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (south-east) was appointed as the nodal officer for the helpline.

R. P. Upadhyay, the nodal officer, said they conducted regular interaction with African nationals at the district level.