Landfill sites: AAP accuses BJP of spreading lies

Accusing the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of failing to manage garbage disposal in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday that the BJP was spreading lies about who was responsible for two new landfill sites proposed in east Delhi.

North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had said on Tuesday that his party was opposed to the proposed landfills at Ghonda Gujran Khadar and Sonia Vihar on account of environmental and public health concerns.

Reacting to that, AAP national spokesperson Dilip K. Pandey said on Wednesday that the land-owning agency that gave the East Delhi Municipal Corporation the two sites was the Delhi Development Authority. Both the DDA, which is under the Union Urban Development Ministry, and the EDMC are controlled by the BJP, but Mr. Tiwari was trying to pin the blame on the AAP government, Mr. Pandey said.

AAP councillor for Khajuri Khas, Manoj Tyagi said the 88 acre site at Sonia Vihar included a government school. He added that the AAP would protest against the setting up of the landfills with the area residents and the AAP leadership in the EDMC. It would go to the NGT against it as well.