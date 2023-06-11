ADVERTISEMENT

Land transfer ‘fraud’: Delhi House panel summons two officers

June 11, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The two officers have been asked to appear on June 15; Chief Secretary has been asked to direct Ashwani Kumar, one of those two officers, to submit the ‘requisite documents’ in the case on June 12

The Hindu Bureau

The officers have been summoned based on a complaint sent to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Committee on Petitions of the Delhi Assembly has asked Ashwani Kumar, Divisional Commissioner of Revenue Department, and former Services Secretary Ashish More to appear before it on June 15, in connection with a land transfer fraud complaint.

On the directions of the committee’s chairperson, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat on Friday wrote to the Chief Secretary seeking that Mr. Kumar be directed to submit the “requisite documents” on June 12. This is the second time the panel has called Mr. More, currently the staff officer to the Chief Secretary, over the complaint.

Earlier this week, it had summoned him after a man named Vikas Jain wrote a complaint to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, accusing Mr. More of “irregularities” in deciding the appeals for land transfers during his tenure as District Magistrate (North) in 2013.

Rajasekhar seeks FIR

In a separate development, Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar on Saturday wrote to Delhi Police seeking an FIR against a man named Nakul Kashyap for making “false” and “frivolous” charges against him.

Mr. Kashyap has alleged that Mr. Rajasekhar made casteist slurs against him and demanded a bribe from him when the two had met in March. On Monday, the Assembly Committee on Welfare of SC/STs had summoned the Special Secretary in connection with this complaint.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Department has written to the General Administration Department over the alleged allotment of a Delhi Jail Board (DJB) bungalow to Bibhav Kumar, private secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and sought his appointment files to check if he was given the bungalow when Mr. Kejriwal was the board’s chairman.

The letter added that since Mr. Kumar is a private employee, his eligibility for a type VI bungalow needs to be examined.

