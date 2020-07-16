Land pooling policy: DDA issues draft guidelines for forming consortiums

The Delhi Development Authority has issued draft guidelines for the formation of consortiums under the land pooling policy, to assist stakeholders in completing relevant paper work.

“The DDA decided to issue the draft guidelines so that landowners can complete background work till the time the government completes the verification process,” said a senior DDA official associated with the project. Following verification, landowners will be able to form a consortium once the DDA issues relevant notifications.

The policy, which aims to provide dwelling units for 76 lakh people, requires accumulation of 70% contiguous land in a sector.

“Sectors that achieve 70% contiguous land after verification shall be taken up for development. The DDA will issue a notice to constituent landowners to form a consortium as a single legal entity under the policy and prepare an implementation plan,” the urban development body stated. According to the latest data, seven sectors have achieved the 70% mark while another 10 sectors have accumulated 68% or more, said DDA officials

“A draft guideline for road networks has also been issued to guide stakeholders in planning,” an official said.

The Centre had approved the policy in October 2018 and the online portal for registration was launched in February last year.