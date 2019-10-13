Land pooling policy: DDA carries out mapping

With the registration of land parcels under the Land Pooling Policy coming to an end on September 6, the Delhi Development Authority is currently carrying out the mapping process, said DDA officials.

The land pooling policy, which was launched in February this year, saw over 6,000 hectares of land getting accumulated.

Officials said prior to sending the data to the Delhi government, the DDA’s internal revenue department is carrying out a preliminary verification process.

‘Land registration’

A senior DDA official said, “The DDA’s internal revenue department is currently carrying out a preliminary verification process of the land accumulated. Once this is done, the data will be sent to the government’s revenue department for further authentication of the land registration. The mapping process is also under way which will help establish which sector qualifies under the policy.” Under the land pooling policy, a minimum of 70% of contiguous land is required for a particular sector to be eligible for development.

“Sectors that achieve 70% contiguous land in a sector after verification shall be taken up for development for which the DDA will issue a notice to constituent landowners to form a consortium as a single legal entity under the policy and prepare an implementation plan,” the official said. While officials said that no “exact timeline” can be provided pertaining to when the verification process will be completed, the DDA maintained that the consortium can only be formed after authentication of the land parcels.

The policy which has projected dwelling units for approximately 76 lakh people here was approved by the Centre in October last.