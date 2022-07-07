Land pooling: more provisional notices likely

Notices already issued to landowners in 3 sectors

Notices already issued to landowners in 3 sectors

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is considering issuing provisional notices for the formation of consortiums in five more sectors that have been identified as part of the land pooling policy (LPP).

The five sectors are — sectors 1, 7 and 8 in Zone-PII, sector 11 in Zone-N and sector 3 in Zone-L.

Currently, 104 villages — which have been divided into six zones and further divided into 129 sectors — have been identified for land pooling.

The urban body recently held public meetings in Tigipur and Mohammadpur-Ramzanpur villages which fall under sectors 2 and 3 (in zone P-II).

According to a statement issued by the urban body, the two main issues were discussed in these public meetings were — modalities to form consortiums and issues pertaining to the proposed amendments to the Delhi Development Act, 1957, aimed at making land pooling mandatory.

In May, the DDA had issued conditional notices for the formation of consortiums in three high priority sectors falling under Zones - N and P-II, where 70% participation of landowners was achieved.

Notified on two occasions, in 2013 and 2018, the land pooling policy is aimed at providing 17 lakh dwelling units — including five lakh units for economically weaker sections — for a population of roughly over 80 lakh people.

According to the current policy, 60% of the land can be utilised by the owners or developer entity for developing residential and commercial facilities.

The remaining 40% of the land has to be surrendered to the service providing agencies, such as the DDA, for infrastructural development works such as laying roads, sewerage systems and developing parks.