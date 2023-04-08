Land pooling: four more sectors eligible to form consortiums

April 08, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

Conditional notices will be issued in four more sectors that are part of the villages identified to form landowner consortiums under the land pooling policy (LPP), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has said.

Sectors 7A, 7B and 7C of Zone P-II along with Sector 11 of Zone N have met the LPP’s eligibility criteria for consortium formation, read two public notices issued by the DDA on April 5 and April 6.

The sectors under Zone P-II comprise the north Delhi-based villages of Jindpur, Mukhmalpur and a large portion of Gadi Khasro. Sector 11 of Zone N comprises the north-west Delhi village of Salahpur Majara.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, 104 villages, which have been divided into six zones and further divided into 129 sectors, have been identified for land pooling.

A senior DDA official said various sectors are inching closer towards receiving conditional notices.

The urban body first issued conditional notices in May last year, while the first consortium was formed this March after landowners in sector 8-B of zone P-II achieved the minimum eligibility criteria of 70% landowner participation and 70% of contiguous land – free of encroachments.

Meanwhile, proposed amendments to the Delhi Development Act — which aims to empower the Centre to make land pooling mandatory, even if the minimum eligibility is not achieved — are yet to be approved.

The parallel strategy of issuing conditional notices places the onus on the landowners, who have expressed interest in the LPP, to convince the remaining landowners to pool their land and to ensure the eligibility criteria is met.

First notified in 2013, and for a second time in 2018, the DDA has faced numerous roadblocks in LPP’s on-ground execution due to the eligibility criteria not being met, while development works are yet to take-off.

ADVERTISEMENT