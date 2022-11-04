Land pooling: deadline extended twice, consortiums yet to be formed

None of the three sectors, which are part of the land pooling policy (LPP) and where conditional notices were first issued to landowners, have managed to form consortiums after the expiry of the latest extended deadline (October 30), senior Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials said on Thursday.

The DDA had issued notices to the landowners, who had expressed interest in the LPP, in three sectors — Sector 10A (Zone N) and Sectors 2 and 3 (Zone P-II) — in May, on condition that they negotiate and convince the remaining landowners to pool their land within a period of 90 days.

The urban body has since extended the deadline twice. However, senior officials say that the negotiations among the landowners “are still under way”.

A non-starter

Notified on two occasions — in 2013 and 2018 — the LPP has been a non-starter, with the development works yet to take off due to eligibility criteria such as — 70% of the pooled land must be contiguous and the minimum participation rate in an area earmarked for land pooling must be 70%.

The policy aims to provide 17 lakh dwelling units for a population of nearly 80 lakh people. However, the response to it has been lukewarm with only 7,070 applicants, with 7,390 hectares of land (out of the total poolable land of 19,074 hectares), having expressed their interest in the scheme.

No development work has yet started in the 104 villages — which have been divided into six zones and further divided into 129 sectors — that have been identified for land pooling.

While certain amendments to the Delhi Development Act, 1957, have been proposed with the aim of removing the two major roadblocks faced in the LPP’s implementation — the criteria of minimum participation rate and contiguity — the urban body had issued conditional notices to start a parallel process to remove the roadblocks through negotiations among landowners.

“We will not issue any new conditional notices. We are focusing on the six sectors where notices have been issued already,” said a senior DDA official.