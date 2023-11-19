ADVERTISEMENT

Land acquisition for Barapullah phase 3 gets nod after 6-yr delay

November 19, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the Chief Secretary to probe the project’s ‘erroneous planning’

The Hindu Bureau

The elevated corridor, which will connect Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan via a 3.5-km flyover, was planned to decongest Nizamuddin Bridge, Bhairon Marg, and Ashram Chowk. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday approved the acquisition of two land parcels in east Delhi’s Nangli Razapur village as part of phase 3 of the Barapullah Elevated Corridor project, which has been delayed by nearly six years, Raj Niwas sources said.

An official said the L-G ordered the Chief Secretary to probe the “erroneous planning” and “assessment of land requirement” that essentially delayed the project.

Reacting to the allegations, a spokesperson of AAP said the L-G “put up imputations against the government” despite being aware of the challenges that the project was facing.

The elevated corridor, which will connect Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan via a 3.5-km flyover, was planned to decongest Nizamuddin Bridge, Bhairon Marg, and Ashram Chowk.

The project, commissioned at a cost of ₹964 crore, has seen considerable delays and missed multiple deadlines.

CONNECT WITH US