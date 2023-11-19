HamberMenu
Land acquisition for Barapullah phase 3 gets nod after 6-yr delay

Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered the Chief Secretary to probe the project’s ‘erroneous planning’

November 19, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The elevated corridor, which will connect Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan via a 3.5-km flyover, was planned to decongest Nizamuddin Bridge, Bhairon Marg, and Ashram Chowk. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday approved the acquisition of two land parcels in east Delhi’s Nangli Razapur village as part of phase 3 of the Barapullah Elevated Corridor project, which has been delayed by nearly six years, Raj Niwas sources said.

An official said the L-G ordered the Chief Secretary to probe the “erroneous planning” and “assessment of land requirement” that essentially delayed the project.

Reacting to the allegations, a spokesperson of AAP said the L-G “put up imputations against the government” despite being aware of the challenges that the project was facing.

The elevated corridor, which will connect Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan via a 3.5-km flyover, was planned to decongest Nizamuddin Bridge, Bhairon Marg, and Ashram Chowk.

The project, commissioned at a cost of ₹964 crore, has seen considerable delays and missed multiple deadlines.

