Lalu Yadav and Mulayam Singh meet in Delhi

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 02 August 2021 17:25 IST
Updated: 02 August 2021 18:01 IST

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also attended the meeting

 

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav met in New Delhi on Monday.

SP president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the meeting. In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Lalu said, "Met the country's senior most socialist friend Shri Mulayam Singhji and enquired about his wellbeing. We have common concerns about farmers, inequality, the poor and the unemployed."

He also tweeted pictures of the meeting, and said, "Today the country is in dire need of equality and socialism, not capitalism and communalism." Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Sources in both parties said the meeting took place in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav attended Lok Sabha proceedings.

