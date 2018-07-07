‘Lalit never got medical help he required, deserved’

more-in

Speaking about the Burari death case, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi, director Nimesh Desai said on Friday: “We could be dealing with a case of acute mental ailment of one person [Lalit], who never got the medical attention he required and deserved.”

Ten of 11 members of a family in Burari were found hanging here on Sunday. The body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was found on the floor of another room.

The police have decided to conduct a psychological autopsy to ascertain the psyche of the Burari-based family.

‘The father figure’

Dr. Desai said: “To think that one person could have so much power and influence on the others in the family is not unprecedented. The emotional bond shared here, the social isolation of the family members, and social and financial dependence on this ‘father figure’ Lalit could have caused the family members to follow him without protest.”

The police have gone through the handwritten notes recovered from the spot that spoke about “replicating badh tapasya, in which people get into a banyan tree formation”.

Dr. Desai said the Burari incident was definitely a “wake-up call”.

Mass suicide

“Mass suicide is a fairly well-known phenomenon, found within religious groups... It could be done to attain salvation, to search for better society or to reach out to a new world. This [the Burari incident] could be a case of shared psychotic disorder. However, we cannot reach any conclusion till investigation is complete,” Dr. Desai also said.