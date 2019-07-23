Lal Kuan bounces back

The recent communal conflagration might have left a bad taste in the mouth of Lal Kuan residents, but the iconic locality in the Walled City area that is rich in heritage and syncretic traditions is now back on track. There is now a general bonhomie and people are seen going about their daily chores.

“Residents of Lal Kuan have been living in peace and amity. However, on the night of June 30, a scuffle broke out between two men over a trivial parking issue. Later, the situation snowballed,” says M. Nafis, a social worker, who resides near the iconic Lal Masjid.

Recalling his memorable years spent at Lal Kuan, Sanjay Jain, a retired bank employee, says: “We lived in a Jain-dominated area. We often walked down to the iconic Jama Masjid. We had good friends like the nihari wallah. Since Jain food doesn’t have onions and garlic, our Muslim brothers served us special vegetarian food in their weddings. We have seen that kind of generosity then and even now.”

While he speaks glowingly about “mehman nawazi” (hospitality) of neighbours, he laments that outsiders vitiate the atmosphere to give a communal colour.

“It happened even during post-Babri Masjid demolition. Tension was visible at the Bara Hindu Rao area,” says Mr. Jain.

The bond between Hindus and Muslims goes back a long way. “I have so much faith in my friends like Yusuf that I can even keep my cash with him. He blessed my son on his wedding. He is just like family to us,” says Mr. Jain, who puts the blame squarely on “outsiders” who create mischief and go scot-free. For years this place has been a bond of harmony.

‘No riots since Partition’

Corroborating this, Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor of Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University, says since Partition, no riots have taken place in Lal Kuan. “What happened on June 30 was at the behest of some politically motivated individuals who don’ want peace and cordial relations between the two communities,” says this former resident of Shahjahanabad.

Reminiscing her memorable evening spent at Kucha Bulaki Begam, Madhu Jain, a fashion designer, says she would go with her grandmother to Jama Masjid to buy vermicelli. “It is best dry seviyan in the world. Members of both communities would come to the terrace of our home to watch Ravan’s effigy being burnt at Parade Ground.”

Summing up his thoughts, Mr. Bakht said: “Koi mushkil nahin hei Hindu ya Musalman hona. Haan badi baat hei is daur mein insaan hona. [It is not difficult to be either a Hindu or Muslim. But it is a big thing to be a human in today’s times.]”