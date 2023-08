August 08, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday demanded the removal of Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, alleging that under him, the city’s public distribution system has collapsed with lakhs of poor not receiving subsidised ration for the past two months. Mr. Bidhuri also claimed that around 72 lakh ration card holders have not received subsidised rice for over a month. When reached for a comment, AAP did not respond.

