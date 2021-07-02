Delhi

Lakha Sidhana joins R-Day violence probe

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI 02 July 2021 04:12 IST
Updated: 02 July 2021 04:12 IST

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who was wanted in Republic Day violence at Red Fort, has joined Delhi Police investigation on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court granted interim protection from arrest till July 19 to Sidhana. A senior officer said Lakha reached the office of Crime Branch at Prashant Vihar on Thursday afternoon The police had declared reward of ₹1 lakh for information about Sidhana’s whereabouts.

“He reached Delhi on Tuesday morning and was interrogated for more than four hours,” said the officer.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Delhi
Read more...