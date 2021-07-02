Delhi

Lakha Sidhana joins R-Day violence probe

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who was wanted in Republic Day violence at Red Fort, has joined Delhi Police investigation on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court granted interim protection from arrest till July 19 to Sidhana. A senior officer said Lakha reached the office of Crime Branch at Prashant Vihar on Thursday afternoon The police had declared reward of ₹1 lakh for information about Sidhana’s whereabouts.

“He reached Delhi on Tuesday morning and was interrogated for more than four hours,” said the officer.


