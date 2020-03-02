Lakdawala’s cousin held in extortion case

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala’s cousin has been arrested from the Mumbai international airport in a case of alleged extortion of ₹1 crore from a builder, the police said on Sunday.

After a real estate developer from Bandra lodged a police complaint on January 6, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch began an investigation and nabbed Nadeem Abdul Sattar Lakdawala (49) on Saturday, a police official said. Mr. Lakdawala has already been arrested in the same case by the Crime Branch, the official said.

The complainant had received extortion calls for six months, following which he approached the police. When AEC officials quizzed Mr. Lakdawala, who was arrested in January, about the case pertaining to the complainant, the gangster revealed his cousin’s name.

According to the police, Nadeem provided details of the real estate developer to the gangster. The Crime Branch swung into action and launched a massive search for him, but got to know he was not in India, the official said.

Later, the police issued a lookout circular against Nadeem and took him into custody when he arrived at the international airport.

During their probe, the Crime Branch found out that Nadeem played middleman in setting up meetings in Dubai between Mr. Lakdawala and a few people whom the gangster was harassing, the official said, adding that the former took advantage of his close relation with Mr. Lakdawala.

Nadeem was booked under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and produced in a local court on Sunday. He has been remanded in police custody till March 3.

The Mumbai Police earlier nabbed Mr. Lakdawala from Patna on January 9, and on his revelation, his associates Tariq Parveen and Salim Maharaj were also arrested. There are already seven extortion cases registered against Mr. Lakdawala in Mumbai. Mr. Parveen is an accused in two of them while Mr. Maharaj is an accused in three cases.

Mr. Lakdawala was earlier an aide of gangster Chhota Rajan, but parted ways with him in 2008 and formed his own gang.