Lajpat Nagar market closed

Authorities cite ‘gross violations’ of COVID-19 guidelines

The Delhi government has closed the popular Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi till further orders for violation of COVID-19 norms, officials said on Monday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, South East District, Padmakar Ram Tripathi said an inspection was carried out by the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour enforcement teams at the Lajpat Nagar market wherein “gross violations” of guidelines were observed. “It is, hereby, directed that Lajpat Nagar Central Market is closed with immediate effect until further orders,” the DDMA order said.

Representatives of various trader bodies claimed that crowding is mainly due to the presence of street vendors and it is up to the administration to prevent it.

The DDMA directed the market association to show cause on Monday as to why action as per the DDMA Act and other applicable laws should not be taken against them. The order also asked municipal officials and the Delhi Police to ensure no street vendors or unauthorised shops are functional within the market area.

The Capital on Monday recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year. The tally now stands at 14,34,608. Two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 24,997. The test positivity rate is 0.9% and there are 912 active cases in Delhi. On Sunday, 9,503 people were vaccinated.