Lady Hardinge doctors reject donation to fund

The Resident Doctors’ Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College and associated hospitals on Saturday expressed their disapproval to an appeal by the administration to deduct their one day’s salary towards PM CARES Fund.

“Members of RDA, LHMC express complete disapproval of deduction of salary of the residents as we are dealing first-hand with COVID-19 cases. Instead, we should be provided with risk and hazard allowance in the time of global emergency. Since RDA, LHMC represents all the resident doctors of the hospital, kindly consider this letter as objection to salary deduction of all the resident doctors,” a statement by the RDA read.