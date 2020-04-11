Lady Hardinge doctors reject donation to fund

The Resident Doctors’ Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College and associated hospitals on Saturday expressed their disapproval to an appeal by the administration to deduct their one day’s salary towards PM CARES Fund.
“Members of RDA, LHMC express complete disapproval of deduction of salary of the residents as we are dealing first-hand with COVID-19 cases. Instead, we should be provided with risk and hazard allowance in the time of global emergency. Since RDA, LHMC represents all the resident doctors of the hospital, kindly consider this letter as objection to salary deduction of all the resident doctors,” a statement by the RDA read.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.