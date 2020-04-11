Delhi

Lady Hardinge doctors reject donation to fund

They demand risk, hazard allowance

The Resident Doctors’ Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College and associated hospitals on Saturday expressed their disapproval to an appeal by the administration to deduct their one day’s salary towards PM CARES Fund.

“Members of RDA, LHMC express complete disapproval of deduction of salary of the residents as we are dealing first-hand with COVID-19 cases. Instead, we should be provided with risk and hazard allowance in the time of global emergency. Since RDA, LHMC represents all the resident doctors of the hospital, kindly consider this letter as objection to salary deduction of all the resident doctors,” a statement by the RDA read.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 11:25:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/lady-hardinge-doctors-reject-donation-to-fund/article31319879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY