Delhi

Ladakh exhibition inaugurated

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur inaugurated ‘Enchanting Ladakh’, a handloom and handicraft expo, at Dilli Haat.

The expo has a wide variety of products that showcase the work of over 70 artisans from different parts of Ladakh.

Mr. Mathur said that the products made by the Ladakhi artisans from remote villages of Kargil and Leh provide them a platform to showcase their crafts in the Capital will expose them to the commercial world while instilling a sense of confidence in them.

It has been organised by the Department of Industries, Ladakh, to promote handicrafts of the region.

