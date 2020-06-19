Lack of vigilance will prove costly, Supreme Court warns Delhi government

The Supreme Court on Friday cautioned the Arvind Kejriwal government that lack of vigilance and turning a blind eye to shortcomings in coronavirus (COVID-19) management will lead to a point of no-return.

The court said the Delhi government’s affidavits suggest “all is well.” This is despite the fact that videos have surfaced in the media about the deplorable conditions in COVID-dedicated hospitals of the Delhi government. They showed patients lying on the floor and bodies piled up. The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the media reports.

“When the government does not endeavour to know any shortcomings or lapses in its hospitals and patient care, the chances of remedial action and improvement become dim. Every organisation, every individual should be more than ready to know about shortcomings, lapses and it is only after knowing one’s shortcomings and deficiencies, remedial actions can be taken,” a Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan told the Delhi government.

The court urged the Delhi government to be “more vigilant.”

Surprise visits

In a series of directions to redress the surge in COVID-19 infection in the National Capital and to improve transparency in hospitals, the apex court ordered weekly and surprise visits to hospitals by officials of the Union Ministry of Health and teams of senior doctors constituted by the Ministry from Central and Delhi government services and All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5,000: Arvind Kejriwal

In fact, this is an improvement on the decision made at a high-level meeting held by the Union Home Minister on June 14 to have such doctors’ teams visit Delhi hospitals. The court, however, said one such visit was not enough. There should be continuous supervision of the hospitals in Delhi. The doctors’ teams should report back to both the Health Ministry and the Delhi government.

The court also ordered other States to form similar teams within a week to inspect, supervise and guide their hospitals.

Rates for COVID test

The court took note of the Centre’s submissions that the number of COVID-19 tests in Delhi would be increased up to 18,000 a day. The Bench recorded that the Centre had already taken a decision on the basis of a report submitted by a committee led by NITI Aayog Member Dr. V.K. Paul to reduce the price for tests in Delhi. It directed the Centre to issue directions to other States and Union Territories to prescribe “reasonable rates” for COVID-related facilities and test. These rates need to be uniformly followed by the authorities, the court ordered.

Also read | Coronavirus positive elderly man dies after 5 Delhi hospitals ‘denied’ him treatment

The Bench found the Delhi government-managed LNJP Hospital’s move to install CCTV cameras a “welcome step” to improve COVID-19 patient care. The hospital was in the thick of a controversy over its treatment of patients and bodies. The court said the footage should be made available to the doctors’ teams and authorities. It directed hospitals that had not installed CCTVs to get it done in a week.

Help desk at hospitals

The court directed that the attendant of a COVID-19 patient should be restricted to an earmarked area in a hospital. The hospital should open a help desk for dissemination of information about the condition of the patients to the attendants either in person or through telephone.

The court ordered the Centre to ensure that States uniformly followed a revised discharge policy issued by it on May 8 under the Disaster Management Act.